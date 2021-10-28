Southington Chalker High School Basketball Schedules

Southington Wildcats High School Basketball Schedule

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Chalker High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 26 – at Cardinal
Dec. 4 – at Sebring
Dec. 7 – at Fairport Harding
Dec. 10 – at Bristol
Dec. 14 – Southington
Dec. 17 – Lordstown
Dec. 28 – St. John
Jan. 4 – Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 7 – Maplewood
Jan. 11 – at Mathews
Jan. 14 – Badger
Jan. 18 – at Windham
Jan. 22 – Fairport Harding
Jan. 25 – Bristol
Jan. 28 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 29 – Crestwood
Feb. 1 – at Lordstown
Feb. 4 – at Pymatuning Valley
Feb. 8 – at Maplewood
Feb. 11 – Mathews
Feb. 15 – at Badger
Feb. 18 – Windham

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Warren JFK
Nov. 26 – at Cardinal
Nov. 29 – at Fairport Harding
Dec. 2 – Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 6 – Windham
Dec. 9 – at Lordstown
Dec. 13 – Maplewood
Dec. 16 – at Mathews
Dec. 20 – at St. John
Dec. 27 – Sebring
Dec. 30 – St. Thomas Aquinas
Jan. 3 – at Bristol
Jan. 6 – Badger
Jan. 13 – at Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 20 – at Windham
Jan. 22 – Fairport Harding
Jan. 24 – Lordstown
Jan. 27 – at Maplewood
Jan. 31 – Mathews
Feb. 5 – at McDonald
Feb. 7 – Bristol
Feb. 10 – at Badger

Southington Chalker High School

Nickname: The Wildcats

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 2482 OH-534, Southington, OH 44470

For more information, visit the Southington Local School website

If you have corrections to the CHS basketball schedule. please contact support.

