SALINVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern sophomore point guard reached a career milestone Saturday afternoon, netting her 1,000th career point in the Indians’ 37-30 loss to McDonald in the Division IV sectional final.

Watch the video above to hear from Shroades and Coach Skrinjar on the milestone moment.

“It means so much to me,” Shroades said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and my coach. He has the gym open every single day pretty much in the summer. Anytime I could be out there I would, which is pretty much everyday. Some of my teammates came out with me, and I couldn’t have done it without any of that.”

“When you first talk to Ashley and I saw her coming up from the junior high, I said ‘Listen, what do you want to achieve?’,” Southern head coach Michael Skrinjar added. “And her first thing was looking up at that record, she wanted to be the best basketball player that ever played at Southern Local. So, she right off the bat was setting goals and she was visualizing what she wanted to do. Through the work she’s invested in every day with the gym the way it is and the fitness center, she’s achieved that.”

Shroades entered her sophomore season with 493 points.

As a freshman, Shroades received first-team honors in the EOAC and the OVAC. She averaged 21.3 points per game and tied the school record for most points scored in a single game with 51.