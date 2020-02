The standout wide receiver went down as the Indians' all-time leader in career receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns.

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local senior Cam Grodhaus announced his college decision late Friday on social media.

The Indians’ standout verbally committed to Lake Erie College, according to his Twitter account.

Grodhaus went down as Southern’ all-time leader in career receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns. He finished the regular season with 505 receiving yards, 490 rushing yards, and 21 total touchdowns.

For his efforts, Grodhaus was named a member of WKBN’s Big 22 Class of 2019.