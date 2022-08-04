SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – This Southern Local team is riding high after their first playoff win in school history last season.

“I think we have a good shot to go pretty far and I’m pretty excited,” senior running back Noah Prefetto said.

“Ready to go through it my team and you know, we’re going to compete for league this year,” senior wingback Colton Soukup said.

A group that only saw two seniors graduate and head coach Rich Wright is itching to see these now-seniors in expanded roles.

“It’s nice to have Colton Soukup back, he did a lot for us last year, he’s our wingback and scored a lot of touchdowns but unfortunately he got hurt in the North St Paul game in the second quarter, so we had to play the double overtime without him but it made some kids grow up,” Coach Wright said.

Now, the Indians will enjoy the same crop of ball carriers that saw four guys rush for over 450 yards, the only school in the area to do that.

Led by Soukup, who averaged an unbelievable 17.9 yards per carry last season, breaking the 1,000-yard marker, while finding the end zone 15 times.

“I’ve been getting ready to get my body back in shape,” Soukup said. “Competing in practice, and go in full charge and, you know, everybody’s competing for a starting spot, you get to see the best of the best on as.

Even after success Indians football had never seen before, they still have a bit of sour taste in their mouth and their sights set on a conference rival.

“We could have won the league for the fourth year in a row and week ten was meaningful and United beat us in week ten and we recovered,” Wright said.

Despite recovering before that home playoff win, it’s a game that the Indians will build their season towards.

“I’m most excited to get some revenge, last year we lost to United, and we get them week ten, probably for the league, and go back to the playoffs win more playoff games,” Prefetto said.