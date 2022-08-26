NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Coming off a 42-7 victory over McDonald in week one, the Southern Local Indians (1-0) visit Crestview (0-1) for a week two battle of former ITCL rivals. The Rebels are looking to get into the win column after suffering a defeat to Salem last week.

The first quarter belonged to the Indians, specifically the combination of Ryan Exline and Colton Soukop. The two combined for two touchdown passes with Exline connecting with Soukop for scores from 19 and 74 yards to give Southern a 12-0 lead through one.

After the Rebel defense kept a three-score deficit off the scoreboard on a fourth-down stop, the Rebel offense marched 95 yards to put their first score on the board, a Kirtland Miller pass to Mathew Strank to close the gap to 12-7.

It is currently 12-7, Southern leading, at halftime as of the last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Southern will visit East Canton in week three. Crestview will host United.