COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leading just 22-21 at the half, Southern Local scored 29 unanswered points in the second half Friday night to defeat Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference rival Columbiana, 51-21 Friday night.
The Indians were led by Landen Heffner’s three touchdowns, which included a kickoff return for a score, as well as two scores from quarterback Ryan Exline.
Liam Surgenavic added two touchdowns for the Clippers in a losing effort.
It was a wild first half with over 40 points scored.
Kian Hartley’s short touchdown run gave Columbiana a first quarter lead, 7-0.
That lead was short-lived however, as Heffner ran back the ensuing kickoff to tie the game at 7-7.
Dylan Bregar connected with Surgenavic to give the lead back to the Clippers and they took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.
A Heffner rushing touchdown tied the game at 14-14 before a long Surgenavic run put the lead right back into the Clippers’ hands.
An Exline touchdown run and two-point conversion would give the Indians their first lead of the game, 22-21. They would take the one point lead into the locker room at the midway point.
Heffner’s third touchdown of the night and ensuing two-point conversion would extend the Indians’ lead to two possessions early in the third quarter.
A Southern defender knocked the ball out of the hands of a Clippers’ receiver, leading to a Timmy Potts fumble recovery and return for a touchdown, giving the Indians a 16 point lead midway through the third quarter.
Exline’s second score would come late in the third and put the game out of reach for the Clippers.
Southern (5-2) will visit Valley Christian next week. Columbiana (2-5) will travel to East Palestine.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.