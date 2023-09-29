COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leading just 22-21 at the half, Southern Local scored 29 unanswered points in the second half Friday night to defeat Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference rival Columbiana, 51-21 Friday night.

The Indians were led by Landen Heffner’s three touchdowns, which included a kickoff return for a score, as well as two scores from quarterback Ryan Exline.

Liam Surgenavic added two touchdowns for the Clippers in a losing effort.

It was a wild first half with over 40 points scored.

Kian Hartley’s short touchdown run gave Columbiana a first quarter lead, 7-0.

That lead was short-lived however, as Heffner ran back the ensuing kickoff to tie the game at 7-7.

Dylan Bregar connected with Surgenavic to give the lead back to the Clippers and they took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.

A Heffner rushing touchdown tied the game at 14-14 before a long Surgenavic run put the lead right back into the Clippers’ hands.

An Exline touchdown run and two-point conversion would give the Indians their first lead of the game, 22-21. They would take the one point lead into the locker room at the midway point.

Heffner’s third touchdown of the night and ensuing two-point conversion would extend the Indians’ lead to two possessions early in the third quarter.

A Southern defender knocked the ball out of the hands of a Clippers’ receiver, leading to a Timmy Potts fumble recovery and return for a touchdown, giving the Indians a 16 point lead midway through the third quarter.

Exline’s second score would come late in the third and put the game out of reach for the Clippers.

Southern (5-2) will visit Valley Christian next week. Columbiana (2-5) will travel to East Palestine.