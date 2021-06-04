Southern track standout finishes as state runner-up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern standout Brad Sloan finished as the Division III state runner-up in the long jump Friday morning in the OHSAA Track and Field State Tournament.

The event is being held at Westerville North High School this weekend.

Sloan finished in second place following a mark of 21’10 3/4,” falling short of a state title by just a quarter of an inch.

Justin Fudge, of Afrcentric, took top honors as state champion with a mark of 21’11”.

The multi-sport standout is one of 148 student athletes that have qualified this year from 34 high schools throughout the valley.