Southern too much for Valley Christian; Indians 5-1 heading to postseason

Up next, the Indians will travel to play Norwalk St. Paul on October 16th for round two of the playoffs

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern football team defeated Valley Christian, 37-19 Saturday night at Campbell Memorial Stadium.



The Indians scored on the final play of the first quarter to kick off the scoring, courtesy of a Hunter Morris two-yard touchdown. Southern would keep the pressure on to lead 29-7 at halftime.

With the win, Southern improves to 5-1 on the season, earning a first-round bye for next week. The 9-seed Indians will play 8-seed Norwalk St. Paul October 16 on the road at 7 p.m.



