Southern stays unbeaten; cruises past Toronto

The Indians featured seven players who scored five points or more

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern runs their record to 3-0 after their 63-41 win over visiting Toronto.

Josh Pratt led the way with 14 points and 4 boards. Timmy West added 11, while Brock Smalley had 10 points.

Southern outscored Toronto 16-4 in the second quarter to open a 13-point lead at halftime (23-10).

Next up for the Indians is a January 5 encounter with Valley Christian.

The Red Knights featured two players – Brant Reeves and Noah Karafa – who scored 11 points apiece.

On Monday, Toronto is scheduled to welcome Barnesville.