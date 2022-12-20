SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern outlasted Toronto 52-51 in overtime to stay perfect at 4-0 Tuesday night.

The Indians were led by Brady Ketchum’s 17 points and 13 rebounds. Colton Soukup added 12 points and 10 boards. Jason Riggs and Markell Smith scored 9 and 8 points, respectively.

Southern will meet John Marshall next week on Tuesday at the Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase in Toronto.

The Red Knights were paced by Nolan Dickinson’s 17 and Cayden Benton’s 16 points.

Toronto’s four-game win streak was snapped. Next up for the Red Knights will be a Thursday matchup with Trinity Christian (WV).