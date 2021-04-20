Southern rallies to upend Wellsville; Sloan goes 5 strong innings

The Indians trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the fourth

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern improves their season record to 8-6 following their win over Wellsville, 9-3, on Tuesday.

Southern trailed entering the bottom of the fourth inning, 3-0. The Indians posted five runs in the fourth and four in the sixth inning.

Bradly Sloan went five innings, without allowing an earned run while striking out five to register the pitching win.

The Indians’ Sam May and Aiden Spahlinger each had two hits apiece and scored two runs.

The Indians are now 4-2 in the EOAC. On Wednesday, they’ll step out of the league to welcome Heartland Christian.

For Wellsville, Kolby Ramsey went two for two, including a double, with a walk and an RBI.