Southern pulls away late from Sebring; to face McDonald Friday

Southern will make their first trip back to the district final since 2017
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern defeats Sebring, 64-56, to advance to their first district championship game since 2017. That year, the #8 seed Indians moved onto the final game in Struthers where they’d meet McDonald, ironically their opponent this Friday as well. The Blue Devils came away with the 96-43 victory in 2017.
Southern, who had finished the regular season by dropping 4 of their final 5, improves to 18-6. Cam Grodhaus, Bradley Sloan and Brock Smalley all tallied double-digits for the Indians. Grodhaus scored 20 while Sloan and Smalley had 19 and 13 points respectively. Southern made 24 of 35 free throws (68.6%).
Sebring ends their campaign at 15-9. Coach Brian Clark’s group registered the most wins in a season since 2010-11 with 15. Senior Gabe Lanzer – who tallied his 1,000th point in January – paced the Trojans with 23 points. Carson Rouse scored 8 in each half to close out his night with 16.