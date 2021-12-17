EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern outscored the home standing East Palestine Bulldogs by 8 in the fourth quarter (13-5), the Indians came away with their first win of the season 52-47.

Southern was led by three players who scored in double-figures – Jason Riggs (16), Brady Ketchum (14) and Zack Tribelo (11). Riggs nearly finished with a double-double as he hauled down nine boards. In addition to Ketchum’s 14 points, he also closed out his night with seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

The Indians will travel to Edison tomorrow.

East Palestine drops to 1-4. The Bulldogs lost a close contest to Valley Christian last Friday (37-31). East Palestine came away with a 5-point win over Leetonia on Tuesday (42-37) before falling tonight to Southern.

Payton Elliott and Weston Jones each had 15 for the Bulldogs.