Southern Love: Star-studded Indians wearing the target this season

With Sloan and Grodhaus returning, anything less than the playoffs would be a major disappointment for the Indians

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local was a playoff team last year and co-champions of the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.

Anything less than that would be considered a major disappointment this season.

“Right, I mean we have expectations,” says Southern Local Head Coach Rich Wright. “For the first time since I’ve been here, we have expectations. I mean, we thought we were good two years ago. We knew we were going to be pretty good last year, but this is the team we’ve kind of been waiting for.”

Fifteen seniors will give any coach some confidence, but this year’s class is something special at Southern.

Senior Quarterback Jayce Sloan threw for over 1,600 yards last year and broke the school record for touchdown passes in a season. Senior Wideout Cameren Grodhaus caught most of those, currently holds five school records and will graduate as the most decorated wide receiver in program history.

“You know, I’ve never had a kid thrown for over 1,600 yards,” said Wright. “I mean, I’ve always been a running coach. You know Cam had over 1,000 yards receiving. I’ve never had that.”

Sloan and Grodhaus have been playing together since the third grade, and they are quick to credit each other for their success.

“You know the desire that kid has to play this game, it’s unbelievable,” said Sloan. “He gives the credit to all his teammates. You know, he gives credit to me even.”

“A lot of quarterbacks around here, they can either run or they can throw. Jayce can throw and run,” said Grodhaus. “And he puts himself last. He puts everybody else before him. He’s a great leader.”

This season at Southern is about wins, not records. For the first time in a long time, the Indians will be wearing a target.

“I think we’re confident enough to play against anybody,” said Wright. “I mean, I know how good our league is, and I know how good our non-league schedule is, but we don’t fear anybody anymore.”

Sloan added, “Last year, our philosophy was you either hunt or be hunted. That’s basically what it is this year, except we’re the hunted. Everybody’s after us.”

“Yeah, I think last year we were the predator,” said Grodhaus. “We were coming to kill. No one knew about us. We were sneaking up on everybody. This year we’re the prey. I think everybody’s coming to hunt us, but we’re ready for it, and we welcome everything that’s coming to us.”