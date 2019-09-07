Southern Local takes down River

The Indians move to 2-0 on the season.

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians jumped out to a huge lead first half lead and beat the Pilots by the score of 27-6.

River scored all six points in the second half. The Pilots host Monroe Central next Friday at 7PM.

Southern Local hosts Steubenville Catholic Central Saturday night at 7PM.

