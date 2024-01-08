SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local girls basketball senior Ashley Shroades broke a 42-year-old school points record in December.

“Basically, I got it off a break-away layup,” Shroades said. “Everybody was clapping, obviously, and then they had the countdown going.”

A steal is how Shroades broke a decades-long record. A defensive play in late December turned layup gave her 1,749 points, making her the program’s career points leader.

“I really like playing defense, getting into those passing lanes and getting those steals,” Shroades said.

She said she only dreamed of moments like these.

“It’s kind of overwhelming at times because it’s like you can’t believe that you actually did it,” Shroades said. “People told you you couldn’t do it, people said, ‘you’re too short, you’re too weak.’ Then here I am, I did it, now my name is going to be all over there.”

Shroades proved the naysayers wrong and she said never quitting is a family mentality.

“My dad, he kind of made me super tough,” Shroades said. “Outside playing basketball with the bigger kids, although I was getting knocked down. I just, I think I wanted to play basketball because my mom did it.”

Southern Local head coach Michael Skrinjar has one word to describe her.

“Relentless,” Skrinjar said. “That’s that’s her superpower. We just wanted to channel that because she already had that. She never had to learn that she was just a relentless individual.”

She said she has even more to prove, with possibly breaking even more records, and continuing to play at the next level.

“You don’t hear anybody saying anything and it’s like, see, I told you so,” Shroades said. “Now you have nothing to say.”

You can see Shroades next in Southern Local vs. Columbiana Thursday on WKBN’s Game of the Week.