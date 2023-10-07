YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern built up a 26-0 lead in the first half before Valley Christian came storming back, but the Indians held off the Eagles for a 46-36 win on Saturday night.

View highlights from the game in the video above.

Valley Christian drops to 4-4 after the loss after and 2-2 in conference play. They travel to take on United next Friday, Oct. 13.

With the win, Southern improves to 6-2 on the season and 3-1 in EOAC play. Both United and Lisbon both currently also have one conference loss.

The Indians will host Lisbon in a what could be a battle for first place next Friday in Salineville.