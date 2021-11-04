Southern High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Just two years ago, Southern completed the 2019-2020 season with a record of 1-19. Last season, the Lady Indians improved to 7-16. For coach Mike Skrinjar, he hopes to see more improvement in this upcoming season.

“We must find victories in little moments of improvement as we progress with the newest wave of younger athletes. Focus on the importance of aggressive defense and a confident scoring mentality. [We hope to] flourish and instill relentless effort and work ethic. Develop a high-intensity style of play and build togetherness,” Skrinjar said.

Southern graduated key contributors, Alexia Phillis and Hannah Price. However, the Lady Indians return a pair of seniors, Ronni Mayfield and Elizabeth Mostella, as well as a trio of juniors, Olivia Kerns, Jessica Lafferty and Kya McCulley, and sophomores Ashley Shroades, Josie Stanley, Esther Forbes, Paige Riggs and Shianne Aderhold.

Mayfield has been deemed the team’s top defender while Mostella has been an outstanding leader this off-season. Kerns led the team in blocked shots a year ago and was Southern’s second-leading scorer. Lafferty and McCulley have played a key role in last year’s resurgence.

Shroades will be a team captain for the second straight year as just a sophomore. Last year, she received First-Team honors in the EOAC and the OVAC. Shroades averaged 21.3 points and tied the school record for most points scored in a single game with 51.

“She demonstrates exceptional performance during our off-season displaying exemplary levels of character, leadership, competitive drive, focus and determination,” Skrinjar said. “Throughout her freshman season, Ashley on average earned a double-double with consistent double digits in points and rebounds. Not only has Ashley performed with incredible individual statistics, she’s also one of the most relentless competitors I’ve ever coached over the last 15 years but most importantly, I strongly feel she represents herself as a tremendous teammate.”

Josie Stanley also received Second-Team All-OVAC honors as a freshman.

Skrinjar also pointed out that there’s an influx of talented players coming on board this year – juniors Kayle Potts and Elizabeth McKinnon, sophomores Hannah Reynolds and Kati Ketchum as well as freshmen Cheyenne Bennett, Katie Board, Kennedy Lewis, Gigi Rodgers, Alivia Dickson, Jazzmen Echols, Casie Heddleston and Haylee Kauffman.

Southern Local Indians

Head Coach: Mike Skrinjar

2020-21 Record: 7-16 (3-10), EOAC

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 19 – at Conotton Valley

Nov. 22 – East Liverpool

Nov. 26 – Toronto

Nov. 29 – Bridgeport

Dec. 1 – Malvern

Dec. 2 – at Wellsville

Dec. 6 – United

Dec. 9 – at East Palestine

Dec. 13 – Lisbon

Dec. 16 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 18 – at Bridgeport

Jan. 3 – at Leetonia

Jan. 6 – Columbiana

Jan. 10 – Wellsville

Jan. 13 – at United

Jan. 20 – East Palestine

Jan. 24 – at Lisbon

Jan. 27 – Valley Christian

Jan. 31 – Leetonia

Feb. 3 – at Columbiana