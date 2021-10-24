Southern High School Basketball schedules

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Southern Local High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 4 – Beaver Local
Dec. 10 – at Wellsville
Dec. 14 – United
Dec. 17 – at East Palestine
Dec. 18 – at Edison
Dec. 21 – at Toronto
Dec. 29 – at Conotton Valley (at Toronto)
Jan. 4 – Lisbon
Jan. 7 – at Valley Christian
Jan. 11 – at Leetonia
Jan. 14 – Columbiana
Jan. 15 – Edison
Jan. 18 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 21 – Wellsville
Jan. 25 – at United
Jan. 28 – East Palestine
Feb. 1 – at Lisbon
Feb. 4 – Valley Christian
Feb. 8 – Leetonia
Feb. 11 – OVAC Playoffs
Feb. 18 – at Columbiana
2021-22 Girls Basketball Schedule
Nov. 19 – at Conotton Valley
Nov. 22 – East Liverpool
Nov. 26 – Toronto
Nov. 29 – Bridgeport
Dec. 1 – Malvern
Dec. 2 – at Wellsville
Dec. 6 – United
Dec. 9 – at East Palestine
Dec. 13 – Lisbon
Dec. 16 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 18 – at Bridgeport
Jan. 3 – at Leetonia
Jan. 6 – Columbiana
Jan. 10 – Wellsville
Jan. 13 – at United
Jan. 20 – East Palestine
Jan. 24 – at Lisbon
Jan. 27 – Valley Christian
Jan. 31 – Leetonia
Feb. 3 – at Columbiana
Southern Local High School
Nickname: The Indians
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945
