Southern High School Basketball schedules

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Southern Local High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 4 – Beaver Local

Dec. 10 – at Wellsville

Dec. 14 – United

Dec. 17 – at East Palestine

Dec. 18 – at Edison

Dec. 21 – at Toronto

Dec. 29 – at Conotton Valley (at Toronto)

Jan. 4 – Lisbon

Jan. 7 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 11 – at Leetonia

Jan. 14 – Columbiana

Jan. 15 – Edison

Jan. 18 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 21 – Wellsville

Jan. 25 – at United

Jan. 28 – East Palestine

Feb. 1 – at Lisbon

Feb. 4 – Valley Christian

Feb. 8 – Leetonia

Feb. 11 – OVAC Playoffs

Feb. 18 – at Columbiana

2021-22 Girls Basketball Schedule

Nov. 19 – at Conotton Valley

Nov. 22 – East Liverpool

Nov. 26 – Toronto

Nov. 29 – Bridgeport

Dec. 1 – Malvern

Dec. 2 – at Wellsville

Dec. 6 – United

Dec. 9 – at East Palestine

Dec. 13 – Lisbon

Dec. 16 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 18 – at Bridgeport

Jan. 3 – at Leetonia

Jan. 6 – Columbiana

Jan. 10 – Wellsville

Jan. 13 – at United

Jan. 20 – East Palestine

Jan. 24 – at Lisbon

Jan. 27 – Valley Christian

Jan. 31 – Leetonia

Feb. 3 – at Columbiana

Southern Local High School

Nickname: The Indians

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945

