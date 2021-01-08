Southern gets the better of Leetonia

Bradly Sloan nearly had a double-double (8 points, 10 rebounds) for the Indians

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing by 3 after the first quarter, Southern finished the game on a 56-32 run to post a 61-40 victory over Leetonia.

Brock Smalley (16) and Sam May (13) scored in double-figures for Southern. The Indians also featured three others who scored 8-points or more (Timmy West, 9; Bradly Sloan, 8; Brady Ketchum, 8). Sloan also closed out the matchup with 10 rebounds. Ketchum had 9 assists.

On Tuesday, Southern will travel to the defending-EOAC champion Columbiana.

Leetonia’s Dylan Lennon registered 16 points (3 three-pointers). Jaedon Finley and Ian Davis scored 9 and 8 points respectively.

The Bears will play host to Wellsville on Tuesday.

