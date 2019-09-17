Southern begins EOAC play; travels to Columbiana

Southern’s 3-0 after this past week’s win over Steubenville CC

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana returns home with the opportunity to get back to .500 as they’ll face unbeaten Southern on this Friday’s Game of the Week. The Clippers and the Indians shared the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference championship last year (along with United). Last year, Southern toppled Columbiana by 28-points (42-14).

2019 High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, September 20, 2019 (Tape Delay, Fox)

Southern (3-0) at Columbiana (1-2)

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 19, 2018 – Southern, 42-14

Oct. 20, 2017 – Columbiana, 22-18

Sept. 30, 2016 – Columbiana, 52-16

Oct. 2, 2015 – Columbiana, 55-18

Sept. 12, 2014 – Columbiana, 26-7

Game Notes

-Last year’s 42-14 victory over Columbiana was Southern’s first win over the Clippers in school history. A series which began when both were in the Tri-County League in 1991. Cam Grodhaus scored 3 touchdowns on the ground and passed for another to Jayce Sloan. The Indians gained over 500 yards of total offense.

-This past week saw Columbiana drop to 1-2 following their 35-0 loss to Springfield. The Clippers turned the ball over 3 times and the Tigers gained over 350 yards of offense.

Southern, on the other hand, improved to 3-0 as they dominated Steubenville Catholic Central – 41-7. Jayce Sloan threw for a touchdown and also ran for the Indians’ first score. Cam Grodhaus and Dylan Milhoun both had two touchdowns. Southern’s defense came away with 3 takeaways.

-Week four marks the first week of the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference matchups (Southern at Columbiana, East Palestine at Lisbon, Wellsville at Leetonia). All but United will be playing league matchups this week.

-In the EOAC’s previous two years of existence (2017-present) – Columbiana has won the most league games (12) followed by East Palestine (11), United (10) and Southern (9).

-Columbiana has won 16 of their last 19 regular season home games while Southern has won 5 of their last 6 regular season road games.

-It’s an odd year. Columbiana has made the playoffs in 7 of the last 8 odd-numbered years (2017, 2015, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2005, 2003), just missing the post-season in 2013.

-Southern is seeking their first back-to-back trips to the post-season. The Indians are also looking to become the first team in school history to win in week eleven.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Southern, 35.3; Columbiana, 18.3

Scoring Defense: Southern, 8.3; Columbiana, 23.3

Area Undefeated Teams

-Southern is among the 12 undefeated teams remaining.

Grove City – 4-0

Reynolds – 4-0

Wilmington – 4-0

Fitch – 3-0

Jackson-Milton – 3-0

Leetonia – 3-0

Lowellville – 3-0

Mineral Ridge -3-0

Niles – 3-0

Salem – 3-0

Southern – 3-0

Springfield – 3-0

EOAC League Champions

2018 – Columbiana, Southern, United

2017 – East Palestine

Upcoming Schedule

Southern

Sept. 27 – at Crestview (0-3)

Oct. 4 – Lisbon (0-3)

Oct. 11 – at East Palestine (0-3)

Columbiana

Sept. 27 – Leetonia (3-0)

Oct. 4 – United (1-2)

Oct. 11 – Brookfield (2-1)