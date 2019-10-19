WATCH: Southern avenges lone loss from 2018, tops United

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Local Indians blew out the United Eagles Friday night by the score of 65-0.
Southern avenged their only loss from 2018 which came by the hands of the Eagles.
The Indians scored 55 of their 65 points in the first half.
Southern improves to 8-0 while United falls to 3-5.
Southern (8-0) travels to Wellsville next week while United (3-5) hosts Leetonia.
Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.
Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.