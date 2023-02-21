CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Southeast topped Campbell Memorial 59-51 in the Division III boys basketball sectional semifinals on Tuesday night.

Southeast’s Garett Sprutte led all scores with a game-high 29 points. Michael Phillips added 21 points in the victory.

Campbell was led by David Moore who piled up 21 points. Josue Rodriguez added 17 points in the setback.

Campbell’s season comes to an end with a record of 11-12.

Southeast advances to face Brookfield in the Division III sectional final on Friday at 7 p.m. at Brookfield High School.

The game will be televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live on the WKBN app.