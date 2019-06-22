South Range’s Trey Pancake verbally commits to Ohio State Baseball

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range’s Trey Pancake has verbally committed to play college baseball at Ohio State University.



He made the announcement on social media on Saturday:

“I am very excited and honored to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University. Thank you to all who helped me get where I am today,” Pancake wrote.



Last season, as a sophomore with the Raiders, Pancake batted .360 with 23 RBI. He tallied nine doubles, with six triples and one home run in thirty games.

On the mound, Pancake pitched in eight games, posting a record of 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA





