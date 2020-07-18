South Range’s returning players gained much experience; need to replace 7 starters on offense

Dylan Dominguez has chance to become 1st rusher to gain 1,000-yards in back-to-back seasons since Joe Alessi

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range’s run in the playoffs last November ended with a Regional Semifinal loss to the eventual Division 5 champion Kirtland (38-7).

The Raiders were 8-1 when they scored 30 points or more. Two of their three regular season losses were in overtime (to Springfield by 3 and by 1 to Niles).

In 2020, South Range will be without seven offensive starters which includes four along the offensive line and their signal caller, Isaac Allegretto.

“Last year being the first year of the Northeast 8 Conference, we played a lot of players,” indicates coach Dan Yeagley. “We had to so we could be somewhat healthy come the end of the season. A lot of our kids saw some playing time against some very good teams and we hope that carries over into this year.”

2019 Record: 8-4 (5-2), 2nd place in NE8

Head Coach: Dan Yeagley, 26th season (210-73)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 32.2 (9th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 17.8 (13th in Area)

Total Offense: 355.5

Rushing Offense: 205.1

Passing Offense: 150.9

Total Defense: 237.3

Returning Starters

Offense: 4

Defense: 7

What you need to know about South Range’s offense

-The offense must get by without their 2-year starter at quarterback Isaac Allegretto, who threw for over 1400-yards (1415) and 19 touchdowns while tossing just 5 interceptions amongst his 169 attempts. The numbers increased from a team which averaged 23.8 points per game in 2018 to a unit which went for 32.2 points last fall.

Senior Michael Patrone completed 29 of 51 passes (56.9%) for 362 yards and 4 scores in 2019 relieving Allegretto.

Just a single starter returning up front (Michael Lally), “our offensive line has to mature early,” says Yeagley. “They had a good offseason and that has to carry over to the field on game day. We played a lot of young players at the skill positions last year and they will have to execute properly for our offense to be successful.”

Junior Dylan Dominguez is back at running back. As a sophomore, he nearly eclipsed the 1100-yard plateau (1097) while scoring 12 times on the ground. A pair of seniors Trey Pancake (WR) and Jake Gehring (TE) both return. Pancake finished second on the team with 21 receptions, 294 yards and 5 touchdowns. Gehring averaged 17.7 yards on 10 catches and 2 scores.

What you need to know about South Range’s defense

-Four starters return in the secondary with Luke Crumbacher (32 tackles) and Dylan Dominguez (40 tackles) manning the cornerback spots and Corey Penick (53 tackles) and Luke Blasko (81 tackles, 3 INTs) will each be back at their safety positions. Michael Patrone is the lone starter returning at linebacker. Defensive end Jake Gehring (13 TFL) and nose guard Bailey Ryan (23 tackles) are both back up front.

“We have some key holes to fill,” Yeagley states. “With our secondary all back, we’re solid there but we need to find two replacements on the defensive line and two inside linebackers. We have players that got a lot of playing time last year at those positions but now they have to perform every play. In a run-oriented league, they’ll have to be ready to play early.”

South Range’s Key Player(s)

-Dylan Dominguez is a key to the offense once again. This year, with a new starting quarterback, the Raiders will look to his running ability to assist with moving the ball after last year’s 7.3 yards per carry average.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Springfield

Sept. 4 – at Crestview

Sept. 11 – Canton Central Catholic

Sept. 18 – Poland

Sept. 25 – at Girard

Oct. 2 – Niles

Oct. 9 – at Jefferson

Oct. 16 – Lakeview

Oct. 23 – Struthers

Oct. 30 – Hubbard

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – vs. Springfield

…Huge week one matchup when the Raiders welcome Springfield – a team that’s loaded once again. What a statement it would be to open the campaign with a win.

Since 2004, South Range’s 1,000-yard rushers

2019: Dylan Dominguez, 1097

2017: Peyton Remish, 1754

2017: Aniello Buzzacco, 1313

2014: Joe Alessi, 2507

2013: Joe Alessi, 1721

2011: Alex Dickey, 1124

2006: Steve Bensinger, 1089

2005: Matt Schlatter, 1602

2005: Kris Davis, 1377

2004: Ben Johnston, 1314