South Range’s ready to get to play baseball again

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Jim Hanek states, “We’re excited to have a season. Last year definitely taught us to never take anything for granted. We have a number of players poised to step up into bigger roles for us.”

The South Range Raiders baseball team returns Brandon Mikos, Trey Pancake and Michael Perry. Mikos hit .412 (35-85) with 7 doubles and drove in 24 runs in 2019. Mikos went 3-1 on the hill by making 10 appearances (6 starts). He struck out 42 batters in just 33 1/3 innings of work. Pancake finished with 16 extra base hits (9 double, 6 triples) as he led the team in hits (36) and runs scored (36). He batted .360 as a sophomore. Trey compiled a 2.84 ERA as he won 2 games and closed out the season with 18 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.

The team also welcomes back Jacob Gehring – who will not play due to injury. “Jacob will play an important role for us,” says Hanek. “A leadership role.” Gehring led the team in batting (.415) in 2019. He also tallied a 1.13 ERA (55.2 IP), striking out 100 opponents and went 8-0 with 5 complete games.

Hanek intends to ‘contend for a league and district title’.

The season gets underway at Niles on Monday, March 29.

South Range Raiders baseball preview

Head Coach: Jim Hanek

2019 Record: 24-6 (13-1), 1st place in Northeast 8 Conference

2021 Schedule

Mar. 29- at Niles

Mar. 30 – Niles

Apr. 1 – at Canfield

Apr. 5 – Lakeview

Apr. 6 – at Lakeview

Apr. 12 – at Poland

Apr. 13 – Poland

Apr. 17 – at West Branch

Apr. 19 – Hubbard

Apr. 20 – at Hubbard

Apr. 23 – Fitch

Apr. 24 – at Salem

Apr. 26 – Struthers

Apr. 27 – at Struthers

May 1 – at Ursuline

May 3 – at Girard

May 4 – Girard

May 6 – Boardman

May 8 – at Gilmour Academy (PBR Classic)

May 10 – Jefferson

May 11 – at Jefferson

May 13 – Canfield