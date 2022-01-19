CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range senior reached a major career milestone Wednesday night, netting her 1,00th career point in a 45-17 loss to Canfield.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game and hear from Lexi Giles.

“It was very special,” Giles said. “I really thought I wasn’t going to get it because I wasn’t playing my best, but I had a great team to back me up. They helped me out a lot today, so It’s very exciting to get with my team.”

Canfield’s Alyssa Dill paced the Cardinals with 15 points. Emma Cunningham and Mallory Vidman each finished with 6 for the Raiders.

Canfield improves to 9-5, while South Range drops to 9-5.