South Range’s Chris Brooks makes history twice in win over Niles

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range’s Chris Brooks reached a pair of major career milestones Wednesday night in the Raiders’ 63-47 win over Niles.

Brooks reached scored his 1,000th career point in the third quarter of the victory. He is just the second boys player in program history to reach the feat, joining Chris Hatch who played for South Range from 1998-2001.

Brooks finished with 22 points on the night to lead all scorers.

Later in the contest, Brooks became South Range’s all-time leading rebounder.

Dante DiGaetano also reached double-figures for the Raiders with 12.

Niles was led by Doug Foster who finished with a team-high 14.