SOUTH RANGE, Ohio (WKBN) – For the third consecutive season, the South Range wrestling team is heading to the state duals tournament. The Raiders punched their ticket to the tournament after downing Waynedale 36-32 on Saturday.

“As a group, we’re pretty excited,” said South Range senior Ray Cmil. “We work really hard to get these opportunities. We’re excited to go this weekend and prove to everyone that we belong in the conversation of top teams in the state.”

“This is a business trip,” added assistant head coach Chuck Colucci. “This group of kids has been working together for so long. They are mentally prepared and they are going to get the job done.”

The Raiders advanced to the state duals tournament for the first time in 2020. In 2021, the team advanced as an alternate. This season, the Raiders went 16-0 in dual meets and are the No.1 seed in their bracket.

“It’s just not letting that No. 1 seed get too inflated in your head,” said senior Michael Markulin. “A lot of No. 1 seeds have lost, but a lot have won. So, it’s just taking all that in stride and building our confidence with that, but not letting it get too big.”

The Raiders are hoping their success this season will bring attention to the program.

“Just trying to prove to everyone that South Range belongs in the conversation of wrestling greats in Division III this year,” Markulin added. “We belong on the top of the podium and have earned everything we’ve gotten this year.”

The top-seeded Raiders face off against No. 8 Liberty Center at 9 a.m. Saturday at Versailles High School.