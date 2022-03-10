CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range wrestling team is sending eight wrestlers, the most in program history, to the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament this weekend at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Watch the video above to hear from the Raiders.

South Range had five state qualifiers in 2021.

“From my freshman year, we only sent like two,” South Range senior Clayton Kramer said. “I think my sophomore year we sent three or something and then my junior and senior year, we’ve doubled it basically with five and eight. This year, with eight, just insane to think about because we came from basically nothing to this.”

The Raiders have brought home a lot of hardware this season. They captured the program’s first state duals title in February and won both the sectional and district titles.

Of the eight Raiders who qualified for states, four are seniors. Senior Michael Markulin will be competing, making him the first wrestler in program history to qualify for four state tournaments.

“I’m excited that my freshman year started in the Shott,” Markulin said. “Sophomore year got canceled due to COVID and we weren’t able to wrestle. Junior year was in some random high school in Columbus and then my senior year, it’s finally going to end back where it started, full circle. And I’m excited to have fun down there.”

The Raiders are hoping to continue their winning ways in Columbus.

“I’m super excited for this weekend,” senior Ray Cmil said. “I’m also feeling super grateful just for my family, coaches, teammates. It’s been a great four years of high school wrestling and this weekend I’m just hoping to cap it off with a state title.”

“I know we’re going to bring home another state title as a team at this tournament,” senior Logan Cormell added. “But individually, I feel like we’re all going to do really well and hopefully bring home a title.”

The state tournament begins Friday, March 11th and runs through Sunday.