VERSAILLES, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range wrestling team won the program’s first-ever state duals championship on Saturday at Versailles High School.

The top-seeded Raiders defeated No. 2 seeded Milan Edison 39-36 to claim the Division III state title.

South Range’s Christopher Colucci pinned Milan Edison’s Jacob Thompson in the 215 lb weight class for the win.

South Range topped Liberty Center 47-18 in the quarterfinal round. Then Raiders the defeated Barnesville 36-28 in the semifinal to advance to the championship match.

The Raiders finished the season with a perfect 17-0 record in dual meets.