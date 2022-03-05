GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range wrestling team captured a District championship on Saturday, paving the Raiders way to the state tournament.

South Range will now send eight wrestlers to the state tournament next week.

Raymond Cmil captured a win on Saturday, winning an individual District title.

Also heading to state with the Raiders are Hunter Newell, Clayton Kramer, Michael Markulin, Jacob Richardson, Jake Starkey, Logan Cormell and Chris Colucci.

The OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament begins March 11 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.