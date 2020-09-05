South Range vs. Girard

The Raiders and Indians square off on Friday to see who will remain unbeaten

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range and Girard both roll into Friday night after wins in week one, who will come out undefeated after Friday night?

South Range started the game strong – coming out to big lead over the Indians 21-6 in the second quarter. They added to the lead Michael Patrone connects with Luke Blasko for a 7-yard striking, putting the Raiders up 28-6.

However, Girard goes to halftime with the momentum as the Indians throw a 38-yard bomb with 2 seconds left to cut the lead to 28-14.

Girard comes out after halftime feeling good as Dominic Bengala rolls for 36-yards and makes things a big closer in the third quarter – South Range still holds a 28-21 lead.

Both offenses continued to be busy in the third quarter, South Range responds as Billy Skripac scampers in for 6-yards out, the Raiders extend the lead to 35-21.

The Indians keep fighting with the help of a 49-yard run ripped off by Dominic Malito, making it a one score game, 35-28, however that didn’t last long. South Range’s Cory Penick responds with a 41-yard TD putting the Raiders up 42-28.

South Range adds to their lead in the fourth quarter pulling ahead 56-28