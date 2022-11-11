GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range takes on Cardinal Mooney on Friday night in the Division V Ohio High School Football Playoffs at Girard High School.
South Range currently leads 14-6 in the third quarter at the last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
The Raiders’ defense held on a 4th and inches play at their own one-yard line in the second quarter. South Range then drove 99 yards down the field, capping it with a Billy Skripac one-yard touchdown run to give them their first lead of the game.
Their second score was also set up by their defense, Brady Crumbacher’s interception ultimately led to a Skripac touchdown pass to J.D. Crouse.
Mooney opened up the scoring in the second half with an Ashton O’Brien one-yard touchdown run.
The winner of #1 South Range (12-0) vs. #13 Cardinal Mooney (6-6) will take on the winner of #2 Garaway (12-0) vs. #3 Perry (10-2) next week.
Garaway leads Perry 10-7 at the half at last update.
