South Range volleyball improves to 3-0 with win over Mooney

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range volleyball team is off and running to a solid start with another win Tuesday.

The Raiders defeated Cardinal Mooney 3-1 with scores of 25-18, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-22.

South Range was paced by Anna Primavera with six kills and 10 digs, while Izzy Lamparty had 10 kills.

Reagan Irons had 20 digs, and Emily Irons finished with 22 assists and 16 digs. Abby George also chipped in five kills.

Mooney was led by Katie Hough and Mariah Farragher with seven kills apiece. Angelina Rotunno finished with 18 assists and Caitlyn Sapp had 23 digs.

With the win, South Range improves to 3-0 while Cardinal Mooney dropped to 0-1.