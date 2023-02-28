WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range upset Brookfield 45-44 in the Division IV boys basketball district semifinals on Tuesday at Warren G. Harding High School.

Dylan Turvey led the Raiders with 13 points, while Ayden Leon added 12. Luke Rohan also reached double figures with 10, while Landon Moore chipped in with 9.

Donovan Pawlowski and Isaiah Jones led the Warriors with 18 points apiece in the loss.

With the win, South Range advances to face top-seeded Lutheran East in the Division III district championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. at Warren G. Harding High School.