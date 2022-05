CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range senior Logan Cormell will be continuing his wrestling career at Otterbein University.

Cormell is a two-time state qualifier and placer, finishing in fifth in 2021 and seventh in 2022.

Cormell finished his senior season with a 50-8 record.

Last season, the Raiders’ wrestling team went undefeated in dual matches en route to the program’s first state duals championship.