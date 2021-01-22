South Range tops Niles; wins 4th straight

Eli Taylor drained 5 three-pointers for Raiders

South Range Raiders high school basketball

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range featured 10 players who scored during their 66-37 win over Niles. The matchup was the second time that these two schools met within the last six days.

Three Raiders finished in double-figures – Eli Taylor (19), Mike Patrone (12) and Corey Penick (10). Taylor connected on 4 of his 5 three-point baskets in the third quarter.

South Range (5-7) has won four in a row and will be matched against Salem at home tomorrow.

The Red Dragons’ Doug Foster took team-high honors in scoring with all of his 10 points coming in the second half.

Niles (1-6) will be in Leavittsburg to face LaBrae tomorrow.

