CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Alexis Giles erupts for 21 points in South Range’s 41-29 win over Jefferson. Giles sank 8 of her 12 free throw attempts and connected on a three-point basket. Emma Cunningham added 8 for the Lady Raiders.

South Range is scheduled to play Brookfield on Wednesday.

Taylor Skinner tallied 11 points for the Lady Falcons. Jefferson made 10 of 15 free-throw attempts in the game.

Jefferson will welcome Lakeside on Wednesday for Senior Night.

In the tournament, South Range is pitted against Grand Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Jefferson will be matched against Girard in the Lakeside District Sectional Semifinal round.