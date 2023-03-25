AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — To open up the 2023 baseball season, South Range took down Austintown Fitch 9-4 during an extremely windy game out at Richard L. Coppola Baseball Field.

It was all tied up at 2 in the top of the 5th inning when South Range’s Gavin Nagy cranked a three-run home run to give the Raiders a 5-2 lead.

Fitch would rally in the bottom of the 6th when John Darnley came in and ripped an RBI-single to pull within 6-4.

But with bases loaded, the Raiders would add insurance when Blake Jeffries laced a single to left to bring in two more runs and push the lead out to 8-4.

South Range would tack on an insurance run and take the opening-day game 9-4 over Fitch.

The Falcons drop to 0-1 on the season as South Range picks up the win to start 1-0.