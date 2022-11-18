BURTON, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range has jumped out to a 21-0 lead over Perry in the Division V Regional Championship at Berkshire high school.

After a Perry turnover, South Range started the scoring on a two-yard touchdown run from Blake Ewert. The Raiders led 7-0 at the end of the 1st quarter.

South Range started the 2nd quarter with an interception and scored to increase their advantage to 14-0. The Raiders extended their lead to 21-0 after a one-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Billy Skripac.

The winner will advance to the Division V State Semifinals next Friday night to face the winner of Liberty Center (13-0) and Elmwood (12-1). That game will be played at Clyde high school at 7 p.m.