CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range boys basketball beats West Branch in a game that went down to the wire, 51-50.

South Range’s Dylan Turvey led the team in scoring with 19, while Landon Moore scored 16 and Luke Rohan scored 9 points.

South Range next plays Dec. 9 at Struthers, while West Branch plays Dec. 8 at Minerva.