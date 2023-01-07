CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville boys basketball team lost its first game of the season Saturday night as it fell on the road to South Range 51-47.

Lowellville led by seven heading into the fourth quarter but were outscored 13-2 by the Raiders in the final quarter.

Landon Moore led South Range with 18 points while Luke Rohm had 14.

For Lowellville, Brady Bunofsky led the Rockets with 16 points, while Vinny Ballone had 13 and Anthony Lucente added 10.

With the win, South Range moves to 3-6 while Lowellville falls to 9-1.