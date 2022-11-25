CLYDE, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range rolled past previously unbeaten Liberty Center, 35-0, in the Division V State Semifinal at Clyde High School on Friday night.

The Raiders advance to their first football state championship game, remaining perfect on the season with a record of 15-0.

South Range got on the scoreboard in the first quarter when Billy Skripac connected with Ayden Leon on a 60-yard touchdown pass, which gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

The Raiders added to their lead in the second quarter when Skripac found Shane Lindstrom on a 42-yard touchdown pass, which increased the lead to 14-0, South Range.

Later in the second quarter, Skripac called his own number, finding the end zone from one yard out, giving South Range a 21-0 lead.

South Range’s lead swelled to 28-0 when Skripac again hit Leon with an 8-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Those two would connect on another touchdown pass with just under six minutes left in the game, giving South Range a 35-0 lead.

Liberty Center’s postseason run ends with a record of 14-1.

South Range improves to 15-0 and advances to face the winner of Ironton (14-0) and Germantown Valley View (13-1) in the Division V State Championship at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.