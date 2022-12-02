CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range (15-0) takes on Ironton (15-0) Friday morning for the Division V Ohio High School Football state championship.

The game is currently tied, 7-7 in the first quarter.

South Range got on the board first with a 90-yard opening drive that culminated in a Billy Skripac seven-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown.

Ironton needed very little time to respond with Tayden Carpenter connecting with Lincoln Barnes for a 66-yard touchdown pass on the first play of their opening drive.

We will be updating the details of the game throughout the morning on this page. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

South Range sits just six driving miles from Canfield, which is also looking for its first state championship this weekend.

Warren JFK is the third local team in the state championship this week, and they are set for a state title rematch.