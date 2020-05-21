South Range star Izzy Lamparty commits to college

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range basketball standout Izzy Lamparty has committed to college. The Raiders junior is headed to Shawnee State University.
The NAIA school made the announcement via social media Wednesday afternoon.
Lamparty led the Raiders in both scoring and rebounds this past season. She averaged over 16 points and nine rebounds per game.
Lamparty shot 50% from the floor and finished with 35 assists, 64 steals and 22 blocked shots.
Shawnee State won 29 games last year, including the Mid-South Conference Tournament Championship.
Lamparty will be the third local player to join the Bear’s program. Alex Ochman, from Howland, and Natalie Zuchowski, from West Branch, are both on the current roster.