South Range star Izzy Lamparty commits to college

The Raiders junior led South Range in both scoring and rebounds this past season

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range basketball standout Izzy Lamparty has committed to college. The Raiders junior is headed to Shawnee State University.

The NAIA school made the announcement via social media Wednesday afternoon.

We are SO excited to announce the addition we just made to our 2021 roster! 🐻🏀



Let’s welcome Izzy Lamparty from Canfield, Ohio! @izzylamparty



Izzy brings loads of athleticism and intensity to the guard position for us. We can’t wait to get her in an SSU uniform! #Welcome pic.twitter.com/qXHUoiTIA9 — SSU WBB (@SSUWBB) May 21, 2020

Lamparty led the Raiders in both scoring and rebounds this past season. She averaged over 16 points and nine rebounds per game.

Lamparty shot 50% from the floor and finished with 35 assists, 64 steals and 22 blocked shots.

Shawnee State won 29 games last year, including the Mid-South Conference Tournament Championship.

Lamparty will be the third local player to join the Bear’s program. Alex Ochman, from Howland, and Natalie Zuchowski, from West Branch, are both on the current roster.