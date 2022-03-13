COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range senior wrestler Raymond Cmil finished 2nd in the OHSAA Division III state wrestling tournament on Sunday night.

Cmil fell to Wayne Trace senior Hunter Long in the 132-pound championship match.

Long would take a 2-0 lead just over a minute into the first period but Cmil would answer with a point late in the period to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the second period, Cmil would even the match after getting a point for an escape to make it 2-2.

To open the third period, Long would retake the lead after an escape to make it 3-2.

He would add another takedown late in the period to finish off the 5-2 win.

The loss moves Cmil to 41-2 on the season while Long improved to 45-1.