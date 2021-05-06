South Range standout pitcher, record holder named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range senior Bree Kohler is a force to be reckoned with in the circle, on the field and on the hardwood.

As a sophomore, Kohler was a first-team conference and first-team district pitcher and was the Northeast 8 Conference’s Player of the Year. She also set the school record for hits in a season and tied the season stolen base record. As a senior, Kohler leads the Raiders in nearly every offensive category. Recently, she reached 500 strikeouts and pitched a perfect game.

“I feel like, that I am able to do more than just pitch,” Kohler said. “I’m able to bring hitting, running, I can go run around the outfield. I can just do more than one thing.”

In the classroom, Kohler posts a 3.7 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.

“I do really care about my grades because I want to be able to have a good-paying job when I’m older because I like to shop a lot, which is bad,” Kohler joked. “But yeah, I really do care about school.”

Next year, Kohler is staying close to home and will be continuing her softball career at Youngstown State.

“I decided really early freshman year before I even played in high school,” she added. “I decided because I like being able to still come home and my parents being able to come to all my games.”

The Raiders are 17-3 and have already clinched a spot in the postseason.

“I think the fact that we’re a second seed, we have a really good chance to make it far in the tournament, which would be really cool my senior year.”