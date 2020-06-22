Closings and delays
South Range standout heading to the next level at local college

Sports

Raiders standout Chris Brooks is heading to the next level to play at Grove City

South Range’s Chris Brooks reached a pair of major career milestones Wednesday night in the Raiders’ 64-47 win over Niles.

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – South Range senior standout Chris Brooks has committed to continue his academic and basketball career at Grove City College.

This past season, Brooks became just the second player in Raiders history to surpass the 1,000 point mark.

He was also named NE8 Player of the Year and a third-team All-Ohio selection his senior season.

Brooks was also a standout on the football field, racking up 26 catches for 533 yards and six touchdowns en route to a trip to the district semifinals.

