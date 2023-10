YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range standout Sarah Kuhns recorded her 1,000th career assist in a 3-2 (25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 18-25, 15-13) win over Ursuline on Monday night.

Kuhns finished with 10 digs, 17 assists and 3 aces.

Madison Mook tallied 7 kills and 6 aces, while Hayden Carey amassed 14 assists, 11 digs and 5 aces.

Anna Toy piled up 16 digs, 10 kills and an ace for the Lady Raiders.

With the win, South Range improves to 12-9 overall. The Raiders are also 7-5 in NE8 action.